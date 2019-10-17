Fulton Common Pleas

Zachary Tipton, 39, Lyons, previously pleaded guilty to misuse of credit cards and aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, for misuse of credit cards and 11 months in prison for the drug charge, to be served concurrently. Tipton used the credit card knowing it had expired or had been revoked. He also possessed methamphetamine.

