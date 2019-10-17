Fulton Common Pleas
Zachary Tipton, 39, Lyons, previously pleaded guilty to misuse of credit cards and aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, for misuse of credit cards and 11 months in prison for the drug charge, to be served concurrently. Tipton used the credit card knowing it had expired or had been revoked. He also possessed methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.