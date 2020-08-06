Fulton Common Pleas
Jonathon Hageman, 32, Swanton, had previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced on two counts of theft and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. He stole two credit cards during the indicent. He was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to pay restitution of $325.50 to the victims, stay out of bars, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew. He is to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court, and serve 107 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served. Failure to comply could result in Hageman spending 180 days in CCNO for theft, 16 months in prison for trespass and 10 months in prison for theft. Sentences would be served concurrently for a total prison term of 16 months.
