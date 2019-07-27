Fulton Common Pleas
Roxanne Rupp, 36, Stryker, was sentenced to five years of community control for aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear. She also was ordered to complete drug court and Serenity Haven Drug Treatment and abide by a curfew.
Teana Thomas, 30, Erie, Penn., was sentenced to three years of community control and 69 days in jail for forgery and possession criminal tools. She also was ordered to be assessed for dual diagnosis and complete and recommendd treatment.
