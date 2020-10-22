Fulton Common Pleas

Mac Merillat, 42, Fayette, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to three years of community control, ordered to complete The Renewal Center treatment program and aftercare, be on GPS monitoring and complete the Fulton County Drug Court program.

Thomas Skiver, 31, Archbold, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

