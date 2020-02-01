Fulton Common Pleas
Paul Fenton, 59, Jaspar, Mich., previously pleaded guilty to a charge of grand theft. He was sentenced to three years of community control, ordered to pay prosecution costs and restitution of $53,170 to the victim, stay out of bars, not possess alcohol, complete the cognitive behavior treatment program and serve 30 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
