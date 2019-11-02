NAPOLEON — Napoleon police were involved in a pursuit at approximately 12:52 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Scott Street.

According to scanner traffic, the pursuit continued to County Road 424 heading east of the city. Law enforcement lost sight of the suspect's vehicle near Grand Rapids and called off the pursuit.

Lucas County law enforcement reportedly took the suspect into custody later in the afternoon.

Additional information was unavailable at press time.

