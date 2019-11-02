NAPOLEON — Napoleon police were involved in a pursuit at approximately 12:52 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Scott Street.
According to scanner traffic, the pursuit continued to County Road 424 heading east of the city. Law enforcement lost sight of the suspect's vehicle near Grand Rapids and called off the pursuit.
Lucas County law enforcement reportedly took the suspect into custody later in the afternoon.
Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.