A Defiance woman appeared in court this week after an alleged stabbing incident in the city.
Audrey Foust, 39, 1939 E. Second St., was arraigned Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Foust waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Bond will continue at $150,000 with 10% allowed. Other stipulations are to obey the temporary protection order, not to leave the state, and no use of alcohol or drugs. A waiver of extradition has been set.
Foust was arrested Sunday morning when the Defiance Police Department was called to 729 Harrison Ave. on a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found that Terry Soto, 40, of that same address, had been stabbed. Soto was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for treatment.
Foust also was charged with two misdemeanors Sunday. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed in a plea agreement. On the charge of criminal damaging and endangering, she received a suspended $250 fine and suspended 30 days in jail, and ordered not to have similar violations for two years.
Police had been called to the same address on Nov. 9. Foust was charged with disorderly conduct. She was fined $250 with $200 suspended, 10 days in jail with nine suspended, and the condition of no similar violations within two years.
