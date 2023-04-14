A fourth eating establishment is coming to Defiance's Northtowne Mall.
"It's Not Just Pizza" is expected to open up shop later this year in the food court area on the north end of the mall, although an opening date is not yet certain, according to the mall's manager, Teresa Page. She said the owners are still waiting on an occupancy permit through the state, so it could be "at least a couple months" before the business opens.
Only a small amount of remodeling will be needed for the business, according to Page.
"They're going to do a little updating, but nothing major," she said.
The pizza place's arrival means that the food court's available spaces are all filled or spoken for, something that hasn't happened at Northtowne Mall in years.
"It's absolutely great to have all the spaces filled," she said. "It's nice to see."
Hot Rice — a mainstay in the food court for years — has been joined recently by LaBo's Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Taco Fam Express.
The eating places doubtlessly have benefited from the return of movie theaters to the mall. Phoenix Theatres opened last month with great interest and support.
"Since the theater has come everybody says they're a lot busier now, so there's definitely an increase in traffic," said Page.
The initial traffic was "crazy" when the theaters reopened, she indicated.
"The traffic was crazy in the first 10 days," Page recalled on Thursday. "It was definitely more than I anticipated. ... It's slowed down a little bit, but not much. There's still definitely an interest. It's nice to see people actually coming to the movies in the morning. I'm not used to seeing that."
Outside the food court, empty spaces remain available throughout the mall for prospective stores. None have been added lately, according to Page, but she said she has shown the space "to several people, so hopefully we'll be able to announce something soon."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.