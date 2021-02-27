In addition to returning three charges against a Hicksville man who allegedly caused a fatal drug overdose (see related story Page A1), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 other persons.
Indicted were:
• Logan Hasch, 22, Sherwood, for rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 20 on Defiance County’s Roland Road near Sherwood, Hasch coerced a 17-year-old girl into engaging in sexual conduct with him. Murray noted that the victim was “an acquaintance of his.”
• Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 18, during a search of her residence, she was found in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine that was intended for sale. The charge was further enhanced because this took place within the vicinity of a school (Holy Cross Catholic School).
• Jeffery Cortez, 37, 20675 Buckskin Road, for eight counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 26, 2018, he recorded or reproduced material that shows minors participating in sexual activity.
• Joshua Brown, 37, 749 1/2 Harrison Ave., for two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 3-4 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Brendon Fry, 21, Paulding, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 15, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, he was found in possession of a stolen firearm. Authorities further allege that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.
• Amber Leslie, 30, Fort Wayne, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; and attempted counterfeiting, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on March 6 she passed counterfeit $100 bills at a business on Defiance’s Elliot Road, knowing she was facilitating a fraud. Authorities further allege that she attempted to pass additional counterfeit $100 bills on the same date.
• Cruz Valdez, 22, 821 Jackson Ave., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 5 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Bradley Barnes, 40, Napoleon, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Browder, 26, Lima, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 19 he violated the terms of an active protection order against him by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party named in the order through a third party, having had two prior convictions for the same offense.
• Alan Deetz, 34, address unavailable, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 2 he knowingly used or operated a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner, who is an elderly person.
• Kelci Downs, 26, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., for possession of drugs (lorazepam), a fifth-degree felony.
• George Hatzenbuhler, 56, 724 Summit St. for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Manuel Santiago, 41, Wauseon, for breaking and entering and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 17 he forced entry into a business on Defiance’s Carpenter Road and, while inside, caused more than $5,000 damage to the property and contents.
• Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, for two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that from Jan. 22-Feb. 5 he violated the terms of an active protection order against him by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party named in the order, having had a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. March 9 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
