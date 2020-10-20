WAUSEON — Four Toledo residents were charged in connection with a lengthy criminal investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. They were indicted on Sept. 21 by a Fulton County grand jury.
Michael Starbird, 20, was indicted on two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, 14 counts of breaking and entering, three counts of grand theft, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He is currently incarcerated in the Wood County Jail.
Alan Shelor, 22, was indicted on two counts of theft, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, 13 counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft, three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Shelby Smith, 24, was indicted on two counts of theft, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Smith is being held at the Monroe County Jail in Michigan.
Zachary Neal, 27, was indicted on two counts of theft, one count of breaking and entering, two counts of grand theft and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
The charges are related to an investigation of crimes in the eastern part of Fulton County since June.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Perrysburg Township Police Department and Toledo Police Department.
