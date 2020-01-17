WAUSEON — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the arson fire in Wauseon Sunday evening.
Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that four area teens have each been charged with delinquency by means of one count of arson and one count of burglary.
Chittenden reported those charged were: Randy Kublica, 15; Even Rose, 15; Kaidian Saxton, 16; and George VanHoy, 15.
The case will now head to juvenile court.
The incident involved a fire at 559 S. Shoop Ave. where a large empty woodframe pole barn located behind Los Mariachi’s Restaurant had been intentionally set ablaze.
Assisting at the scene were fire crews from Wauseon, Delta, Archbold and Morenci, Mich. Damage was estimated at approximately $25,000. Investigating were the police department and the Ohio Fire Marshal's office.
