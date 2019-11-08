A former bookkeeper at a Defiance parochial school was placed on community control for a related theft charge Thursday morning, but with a special condition that she prove her claim about how the money was spent.
Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk placed Brandi Berry, 40, 420 Holgate Ave., on community control for five years on a charge of aggravated theft, a third-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. (Berry had pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 9 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.)
He also ordered her to make restitution of $61,748.11 to St. John Lutheran School, 655 Wayne Ave., and have no contact with the school without permission of her supervising officer.
A 52-month state prison term was reserved for Berry if she violates terms of community control.
Additionally, Berry must provide proof within 30 days that she spent no less than $60,000 of the stolen money on her daughter’s purported medical expenses, as she indicated to authorities and the court. If not, Schmenk told Berry, she will be subject to revocation of her community control and sentenced accordingly.
Berry already has made a payment of $58,000 to the school, which also had recouped $50,000 through insurance. In all, she stood accused of taking approximately $169,000 from the school between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018, while employed there as a part-time bookkeeper.
The charges also alleged that she “forged several checks as part of the fraudulent scheme used to gain access to the stolen funds,” according to Defiance County Prosecutor Murray.
He said Berry had been employed at the school as a part-time bookkeeper since sometime in 2016. An investigation into the theft was initiated by Defiance police approximately one year ago after school officials reported their concerns about possible missing funds.
Despite Berry’s tearful apology to church and school officials who attended Thursday’s hearing, Schmenk paused before pronouncing sentence as he wanted more information about what she did with the money. The judge said he didn’t believe her story that the stolen funds were spent on medical bills for her daughter, specifically for diagnosis and treatment by an audiologist.
Berry told the court that the expenses weren’t paid fully by her husband’s insurance, and that he wouldn’t pay the bills.
When asked how much money Berry paid out of pocket, the defendant told Schmenk that the amount was about $90,000. In setting the amount of expenses she must prove at “not less than $60,000,” Schmenk said he was giving her the benefit of the doubt.
He indicated that he wasn’t moved by the plea for forgiveness Berry made when the judge asked if she wished to make a statement.
“The whole forgiveness and scriptural quotes is between you and the church, and between you and God,” Schmenk said. “I frankly don’t buy it based on the contents of the pre-sentence (investigation report). I think you were a dedicated scam artist and engaged in this pattern.”
Earlier, he indicated that he believed Berry spent the money on “other lifestyle issues,” and questioned how the extra money couldn’t have been noticed.
Schmenk noted that “obviously your husband had to be aware to a certain extent. I can’t imagine a household with an extra $150, $160, $170,000 coming into the door tax free that’s not noticeable.”
Victim impact statements were provided to the court while church officials and members — some of whom attended Thursday’s hearing — declined to address the court.
Berry told church and school representatives in attendance Thursday that she was sorry, adding that I never intended to hurt anyone and I fully understand the depth of my actions, and I’d never fully understood the depth of my actions until I entered into counseling. I did what I did because I was trying to help my daughter — the medical testing bills, therapy, tutors that I had to use to get her diagnosed was too much to handle.”
She said she “made a horrible mistake” and was falling apart mentally at the time, and “due to the lack of impulse control, anxiety and depression, I was unable to rationally think through anything. Helping my daughter was my main focus. And in reality I hurt her ... .”
Berry said she is “ashamed” of her behavior, and is “so very sorry for taking advantage of the trust you put in me.”
Her attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, said the case didn’t reflect his client’s “true character,” and asked Schmenk to place her on community control. Bates said both Brandi Berry and her husband have good jobs, but she would lose hers if she were given a jail sentence with work release.
Murray had recommended that Berry receive a local jail sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He described the theft as a “horrendous breach of trust as the facts and circumstances suggest.”
