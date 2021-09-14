NAPOLEON — A former Henry County Sheriff's Office deputy has pleaded guilty in common pleas court here to several felony charges.
According to Henry County Common Pleas Court records, Nicholas Pieracini, 39, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, including two second-degree felonies; and six fourth-degree felonies.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was released on a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.
According to the Ohio Revised Code, the charges indicate that "no person, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, shall do any of the following: create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce, or publish any material that show a minor or impaired person participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality; advertise for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, disseminate, exhibit, or display any material that shows a minor or impaired person participating or engaging" in such activities.
According to Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, his office had learned of the charges in about February or March.
"As soon as I heard the news, the deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave," he said.
Bodenbender further indicated that Pieracini resigned shortly after being placed on leave.
Since the deputy was part of his staff, Bodenbender said that, "within a very short period of time, I passed on the investigation of the charges to an independent detective agency."
Bodenbender said that the case had been handed over to a special prosecutor, Melissa Schiffel of Delaware County.
Asked for his response to these charges, Bodenbender responded, "These are very serious charges. It's a very sad day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.