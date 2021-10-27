NAPOLEON — A former Henry County Sheriff deputy has been sentenced here in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a case involving child pornography.
Nicholas Pieracini, 39, Liberty Center, was given prison terms ranging from 5 years and three months to 7 years and three months by Visiting Judge Reeve Kelsey on eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, including two second-degree felonies and six fourth-degree felonies.
He also was fined $15,000 and classified as a tier II sexual offender, requiring registration of his address with officials every 180 days for 25 years following his release from prison.
Pieracini, who had resigned as a sheriff's deputy after the allegations surfaced, had pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with violations concerning child pornography accessed by computer.
In regard to the aforementioned charges, the Ohio Revised Code notes that "no person, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, shall do any of the following: create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce, or publish any material that shows a minor or impaired person participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or bestiality ... ."
The fourth-degree felonies indicate that no person shall: "advertise for presentation, present, or participate in presenting a performance that shows a minor or impaired person participating or engaging ..." in the above-named activities.
A judge was assigned for the case following the retirement of Judge John Collier while Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Gwen Howe-Gebers recused herself and asked for a special prosecuting attorney. The court assigned Melissa Schiffel of Delaware County as special prosecutor for the case.
A bill of information is a waiver of an indictment voluntarily signed by a defendant agreeing to the charges and to being prosecuted in court.
According to court records, Pieracini entered guilty pleas on Sept. 8. With his signature, he terminated employment and was decertified as a peace officer as prescribed by Ohio law.
