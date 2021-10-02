COLUMBUS — The dismembered body of a former Defiance resident has been found in a residence on the southwest side of this city.

Authorities here identified the victim as Allyson Lorenz, 32, according to Toledo TV station WTOL.

Columbus police were attempting to conduct a narcotics investigation search warrant Wednesday at the residence in the 1800 block of Bashan Drive, the station reported, when the discovery was made.

WTOL reported that the home was a suspected “drug house,” according to neighbors who spoke with a Columbus TV station.

Defiance County Common Pleas Court records show that Allyson Lorenz was convicted of trafficking in heroin in 2013, and was sentenced to a short prison term in 2015 following a community control violation.

The Columbus home where she was living is located just west of Interstate 270, near the suburb of Grove City.

Crescent-News attempts Friday to contact Columbus, Franklin County and state authorities for further details were unsuccessful.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments