Kaycee Butt, 29, Hilliard, pleaded no contest to petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.

She was given a suspended six-month jail sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, and ordered to make $3,635 restitution to Defiance College within six months.

Butt stole money from the college from Sept. 1, 2018-Oct. 20, 2018, while serving as associate head softball coach at Defiance College.

DefianceCounty Prosecutor Morris Murray said the funds were “cash proceeds that were related to part of the fundraising activities that the program participates in.”

