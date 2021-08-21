BRYAN — A former area woman who ran a school for autistic children was found guilty Friday of theft following a three-day jury trial here in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
The jury declared Bonnie Kimpling, 53, Chicago, Ill., guilty of aggravated theft, a third-degree felony, but not guilty of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, according to The Bryan Times newspaper. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.
A Williams County grand jury indictment — returned against Kimpling in April 2020 — alleged that between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 7, 2017 she stole $150,376.70 while operating the P.A.T.H. School for Autism, Inc., in Bryan. She also allegedly used four laptops and one desktop computer in carrying out the thefts, Prosecutor Katie Zartman told the jury during her closing statement Friday.
Testifying for 75 minutes Friday, Kimpling contended that she ran the school — which received much of its income from the state — as a business and believed that purchases she made were above board. She testified to receiving compensation through this income source.
But Zartman noted in her closing remarks that the school’s nonprofit status was never changed to a for-profit entity. She also told the jury that prosecutors could have alleged an even higher amount of stolen funds, but authorities gave Kimpling the benefit of the doubt in examining her transactions.
Kimpling’s attorney, Richard Kerger of Toledo, said in his closing statement that “when the money came in to her,” she believed it was hers.
According to Kimpling, the school served autistic students from Fulton County, Defiance and Napoleon (as well as those from Williams County), with the goal of returning them to the public schools.
Zartman told the jury that alcohol abuse “clouded” Kimpling’s judgment, and said she had had “quite a few” credit card bills.
Kimpling had requested the opportunity to seek treatment in lieu of conviction in January. But this was later withdrawn and the case was scheduled for trial in June before the date was reset to August.
