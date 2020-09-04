WAUSEON — A former Archbold pet grooming owner has been sentenced here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court in an animal cruelty case involving dogs.
Theresa Taylor, 64, Bryan — who had operated Theresa’s Grooming on Stryker Street in Archbold — was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Robinson to five years of community control on five counts of cruelty to animals, each a fifth-degree felony, and ordered to serve 35 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest with credit for two days served in jail while her case was pending. She also was ordered to pay a $200 fine, as well as prosecution and court-appointed attorney fees.
Taylor had been found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on July 14-16. The jury deliberated 3 1/2 hours, according to court records, and also found her not guilty of an additional count of cruelty to animals.
The charges were based on a complaint from Fulton County’s dog warden, Brian Banister.
Each count of the November 2019 Fulton County grand jury indictment contained general statutory language alleging that she “did knowingly ... torture, torment, needlessly mutilate or maim, cruelly beat, poison, needlessly kill or commit an act of cruelty against the companion animal.”
The Fulton County Expositor newspaper in Wauseon reported more specifically that her business’ surveillance tape showed that she “roughly handled two dogs while grooming them.” In all, the indictment made mention of six dogs, or instances.
Taylor had been the victim in a recent animal cruelty case involving her husband, Philip Taylor of Bryan.
He had been sentenced to a 30-month prison term in Williams County Common Pleas Court in October 2019 on charges of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and animal cruelty, a fifth-degree felony.
He was charged with killing four dogs, three of them belonging to the Taylors and another that Theresa Taylor had been watching.
At the time of Philip Taylor’s sentencing, initial charges had been filed against Theresa Taylor based on a complaint made Sept. 3, 2019, by the Fulton County dog warden.
