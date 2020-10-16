NAPOLEON — A Findlay man was taken into custody on Thursday by law enforcement on multiple felony charges.
Logan Chilcote, 29, was charged with obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking of a schedule 1-2 controlled substance, a first-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. Additional charges are pending.
According to the Napoleon Police Department, on Oct. 3, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction that occurred on Scott Street. During that traffic stop, Chilcote exited the moving vehicle, fled on foot and was not located.
Chilcote was found to have four active warrants for his arrest from surrounding agencies: Wood County, contempt of court (original charge of possession of cocaine) and obstruction of justice; Seneca County, condition of judicial release violation; and Fulton County, failure to appear (original charge of assault).
On Thursday, Chilcote was located inside 230 Northcrest Drive, apartment 21, in Napoleon. “A knock and talk” was attempted by Napoleon police, but no one would come to the door. With the assistance of Napoleon’s warrant entry team and the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, a search warrant was obtained for the residence. Chilcote was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
A search of the residence resulted in locating more than 200 grams of alleged methamphetamine and 14 grams of alleged cocaine with a street value of more than $10,500.
Providing additional assistance were Napoleon K9 unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Chilcote appeared by video in Napoleon Municipal Court on the charges. Bond was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 22.
