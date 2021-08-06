The investigation continues in the bank robbery at The State Bank in Defiance which occurred on July 6.
The Cleveland branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reported that the robbery suspect is still at large.
As reported on the day of the robbery, the suspect entered the bank wearing a face mask and asked the teller to place money in a bag that he provided. After collecting the money, he reportedly exited the building through the doors adjacent to the alley between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue.
The Defiance Police Department set up road blocks and secured a perimeter around the building, while also making an investigation inside the bank building. During the investigation, The State Bank was closed for a few hours.
The suspect was described by several people inside and outside the bank. Despite police interventions, the suspect managed to escape, and one report says that he was seen entering the passenger side of a vehicle on Wayne Avenue.
Since bank robbery is a federal crime, Defiance police were obligated to notify the FBI.
The Cleveland branch of the FBI is in charge of this crime and has offered new photos for help in solving the case.
Anyone with information leading to the capture of this individual can leave an anonymous tip at the Defiance Police Department by calling (419) 784-5050, or by calling the FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.
