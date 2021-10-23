BRYAN — A Fayette man has been sentenced to prison here in Williams County Common Pleas Court for a theft-related crime spree involving a co-defendant.
Austin Swirles, Fayette, was given prison terms totaling four years, 11 months to six years, 11 months by Judge J.T. Stelzer on three counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.
He was also ordered to pay restitution of $3,000 and given credit for 73 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his cases were pending.
An additional count of burglary, a second-degree felony; 19 counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; 15 counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; one count of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Swirles’ attorney, David Nacht.
Numerous charges remain pending in three counties (Fulton, Putnam and Williams) against Swirles’ co-defendant, Damien Pursel, West Unity.
Authorities charged the two men with crimes dating back to November, in which they trespassed in a number of buildings in Williams County, stealing firearms and other property.
Six burglary charges against Pursel allege that he trespassed in occupied structures on Nov. 23 on Williams County Road 18, Jan. 5 on County Road 19, Jan. 12 on County Road 20, Jan. 30 on County Road 7, Feb. 5 on County Road I and Feb. 8 on County Road 18.
Four breaking and entering charges alleged that he trespassed in unoccupied structures on County Road 19.5 (Dec. 24), County Road M (Jan. 16) and on County Road H (garage and barn, on Feb. 2).
Four burglary charges against Swirles had alleged his involvement in four of the above incidents (on Nov. 30, Feb. 5, Feb. 8 and Feb. 12).
Additionally, authorities had alleged that he participated in the Dec. 24 and and Feb. 2 breaking and enterings, and possessed firearms. However, he is prohibited from doing so because, according to the indictment, he is “drug dependent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.