BRYAN — A Bryan has been sentenced to a long prison term here in Williams County Common Pleas Court after admitting that he caused the death of his infant child.
Cody Jondreau, 26, was given prison terms totaling 29 years to life by Judge J.T. Stelzer on one count of murder, an unclassified felony; and two counts of child endangering, each a second-degree felony.
He had pleaded guilty to the charges and will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 29 years, according to Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman. She noted that the sentence imposed was "just under the maximum" allowed under the state's sentencing guidelines.
Several allied offenses — alleging virtually the same conduct — were dismissed, including a second murder count with different statutory language and two counts of felonious assault.
Jondreau was charged with choking and striking his nine-week-old son on Sept. 11, 2020. The child was flown to a Toledo hospital and died several days later.
While Jondreau was charged initially in Bryan Municipal Court with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, a Williams County grand jury returned the murder indictment against him after the child died.
But he fled to Florida before he could be arraigned and was apprehended in Polk County (in central Florida) earlier this year. While incarcerated there, Zartman noted, Jondreau escaped from a maximum security jail although he was apprehended about 10 minutes later.
"It's horrifying what Cody Jondreau did to his baby," she said. "Nothing ever will make up for the loss of this baby's life and the effect that this had on his family and the entire community. I do feel he got the appropriate sentence. It was just under the maximum."
According to Zartman, the child "suffered from brain bleeds" and other injuries, and sustained "multiple broken bones." She added that during sentencing Jondreau admitted that he choked, slapped and punched the child.
"So there was a lot of abuse that he admitted to," she explained. "He said he was just tired and angry, working third (shifts)" and taking care of two children with her then girlfriend. A one-year-old child was not harmed, according to Zartman.
Jondreau and the child's mother are no longer together.
His attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, said the couple was living in a hotel in Bryan at the time of the incident.
Noting Jondreau's self deprivation, Bates commented that "he didn't handle things appropriately. He's got issues he didn't address, and one thing led to another." He called the case "very emotional" and "very difficult."
"I felt sorry for everyone involved," he said. "It was just a tragedy for everyone involved."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.