SHERWOOD — Fairview school officials took action following a threatening telephone call on Wednesday morning.
According to school superintendent Steve Arnold, a threatening call was made to the superintendent’s office shortly before 11 a.m. School officials contacted the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and instructed staff to lock all doors and keep everyone inside.
A deputy quickly responded to the call, and an instant alert was issued to provide information to the community. School administration stayed in active communication with the sheriff’s office.
Administrators were given word that they could return to normal operations around noon; however, law enforcement remained on campus for the remainder of the day. A second instant alert went out providing updated information.
The incident remains under investigation.
“We want to thank everyone for their quick action,” Arnold said in a statement. “The sheriff’s office did an excellent job. Our number one priority is the safety of our children, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.