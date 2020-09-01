DELTA — Excavating activity was underway near Delta on Monday at the former property of James Worley, the man who was convicted of killing Fulton County resident Sierah Joughin.
The heavy equipment was onsite Monday at 10627 Fulton County Road 6, outside Delta — property that is currently owned by Joughin's mother, Sheila Vaculik. The family gained the property following a civil settlement with Worley.
Onsite were the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
A press release issued by Sheriff Roy Miller stated "The Fulton County Sheriff's Office, along with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is continuing to investigate matters involving James Worley. The FBI's Evidence Response Team is on scene to assist in collection of any evidence if there is any located. The investigation into Mr. Worley continues and no further information can be discussed at this time."
Worley, 61, reportedly owned 3.05 acres of land on County Road 6 in rural Fulton County. The property included his residence and workshop, as well as a barn where clothing bearing Joughin’s DNA was found.
Joughin, 20, a graduate of Evergreen High School, was found hogtied and buried in a rural Fulton County cornfield in July 22, 2016. Joughin reportedly died of asphyxiation. She had been riding her bike in the area a few days earlier when she encountered Worley.
Worley was found guilty on March 27, 2018, of 17 charges he faced in connection to her murder. On April 4, 2018, jurors recommended a death sentence, which was upheld by Fulton County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Robinson. Worley has since filed an appeal. He is being held at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution.
