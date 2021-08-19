NAPOLEON — A recently escaped prisoner in Henry County has been captured in Columbus.
As reported in The Crescent-News on Aug. 12, the U.S. Corrections Company, a private prisoner transport company, notified the Napoleon Police Department that a prisoner had escaped from custody.
Brittany Jayme Ellert, 34, had escaped during a stop at the Love's Truck Stop on American Road here.
According to a press release issued today from the Napoleon Police Department, an extensive joint investigation which included Napoleon PD, Allen County Indiana Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshal Service, Ellert was found and arrested this morning in Columbus.
The prisoner is currently held at the Franklin County Ohio Corrections Center where she awaits extradition to Henry County to face a charge of escape, and Allen County, Ind., for an original charge of arson.
According to the Napoleon PD, investigation in this case continues.
