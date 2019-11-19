An elderly Bryan man with medical problems was sentenced Monday to community control in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on several sexual abuse charges involving a young child.
Dennis Stark, 72, was placed on community control for five years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, while prison terms of 12 years were reserved if he violates terms of community control.
Schmenk also ordered $300 restitution, placed Stark on electronically-monitored house arrest while he is on community control, and ordered him to have no contact with juveniles without his supervising officer’s permission and submit to polygraph testing.
“He won’t be in (prison), but he will not be out and about,” Schmenk said while pronouncing sentence. “He will be essentially imprisoned in his own residence and leave the residence only to attend necessary medical (appointments). ...
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Stark’s attorney, Lorin Zaner of Toledo.
The third-degree felonies alleged that between Aug. 1-Sept. 8, while at a residence on Defiance’s Kentner Street, Stark engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 10. The rape charge had alleged sexual conduct with the same child.
Zaner had filed a motion earlier this year to have Stark evaluated for his competency to stand trial, but Schmenk ruled him competent on June 13.
During Monday’s hearing, the victim’s father said that in conversing with Stark over a continuing period of time (before the allegations came to light), the defendant seemed quite competent and “very well spoken.” Schmenk echoed those thoughts, noting his competency finding in June.
But Schmenk struggled with an appropriate sentence, noting Stark’s medical issues (Parkinson’s disease), as well as the impact of the medications he’s been on. He acknowledged Zaner’s claim that the medication contributed to Stark’s actions, noting its impact on “impulse control.”
The victim’s father asked Schmenk to give Stark the maximum sentence, while her mother said to the defendant: “... I don’t think that because you’re old or frail or sick or on medication — that doesn’t give you a pass to be a monster ... We have to live with this forever, and you (Stark) don’t have very much longer on this earth. And if you don’t go to prison, you’ll surely go to hell.”
Zaner requested that his client be put on community control, noting his “law-abiding life” previous to the current case and his health concerns.
“The concern I have for my client, judge, is if he’s put in a custodial environment it could very well be a death sentence because of his health — all the medications he’s on,” said Zaner. “It doesn’t forgive anything he did.”
Zaner read a statement on Stark’s behalf to the victim and her family. He apologized “for betraying your trust and for my unforgivable actions,” and added that “I have always tried to live an honorable life, but for some reason I had a lapse in my high expectations of myself and, unfortunately, it affected your lives. I let you, my family and myself down. I do not ask for forgiveness because I cannot forgive myself for what happened. But I do hope that you can accept my apology and deep regret for what I have done.”
Just before pronouncing sentence, Schmenk expressed his belief that Stark deserved a prison sentence, but said it may be inhumane.
“He’s clearly deserving of punishment for just the terrible acts he committed,” he said. “I’m struggling finding an appropriate punishment for his behavior short of sending him to the state institution, which truthfully, under all the circumstances, it would probably be inhumane. I think he would probably die if gets sent to the joint just because of his history of the medications and the need for very specific medication administration.”
