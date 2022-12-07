PAULDING — A Paulding man was sentenced to a considerable prison term here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on two sexual abuse charges.
Jay Watson, 55, was given an eight-year prison term by Judge Tiffany Beckman on charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
He was also classified as a tier III sexual offender and given credit for 148 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
Two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; three additional counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and three additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard's office and Watson's attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
Separate Paulding County grand jury indictments in July and September had alleged that he engaged in forced sexual conduct and contact with a child under the age of 13 earlier this year and another underage victim in prior years.
Burkard told The Crescent-News that the eight-year-old child disclosed the behavior first which the led to the second victim coming forward. He also said there were "a number of victims" that made allegations, but some were beyond the statute of limitations.
"This was one of those situations where this guy had been offending over a number of years," said Burkard.
Prosecuting the case proved difficult, he added, because no physical evidence was available. The original rape indictment involving the eight-year-old child had carried the possibility of life imprisonment due to the victim's age.
"To get it resolved without any physical evidence or any other witness — that's when you have to rely on negotiations," Burkard explained. "We worked really closely with the victims. Everybody was on board as far as the outcome this. ... The closure is actually a good outcome."
