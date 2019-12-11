A Bryan man was sentenced Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a lengthy prison term on two child sexual abuse charges.
Craig Corwin, 54, was given an eight-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender and ordered to pay $1,575 toward the victim’s counseling expenses.
Charges of rape and attempted rape, each a first-degree felony alleging forced sexual conduct or attempted conduct, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and defense attorney E. Charles Bates of Defiance.
The two gross sexual imposition charges alleged that Corwin had sexual contact with a female under the age of 13.
He pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 7 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Schmenk’s sentence followed Murray’s recommendation.
“Not much can be said about an offense that involves the victimization of a young child in terms of a sexual assault of this nature,” said Murray. “From the state’s perspective it certainly constitutes a worst-type of scenario involving a gross sexual imposition crime.”
Schmenk agreed with that assessment just before pronouncing sentence, and noted that in a pre-sentence investigation interview Corwin suggested that the victim had some blame. But he said this is “indicative to me that he remains a threat to commit similar violations if he’s not kept from doing so. ... I think he’s dangerous.”
Schmenk made mention of Corwin’s 2005 misdemeanor conviction in Defiance Municipal Court (disorderly conduct) which had been amended from sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor. Schmenk noted a similarity in offenses, although the 2005 case did not involve a young child.
Earlier, Corwin apologized to the victim’s family who were present in the courtroom Monday.
“I’m sorry that whatever happened — I don’t really know— but I apologize for everything,” he said. “I did not mean to make you guys — this family — in a royal turmoil. I’m sorry.”
Bates said “there was concern, one of the things we considered, was that these offenses may have happened and may have been part and parcel of some medication issues, sleep medication issues he was dealing with at the time, and that he couldn’t say for sure what happened ... but he understood that they may have very well happened. But under those circumstances we’ve asked the court to consider that.”
He added that “for the balance of his 50 some years he’s led a relatively law-abiding life,” and has been gainfully employed. He asked Schmenk to fashion a sentence to allow him to continue working and receive counseling.
