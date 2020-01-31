BRYAN — An Edon man given was given a short prison term Thursday here in Williams County Common Pleas on separate indictments that were amended significantly.
David Lawrence, 26, was given a 30-month sentence by Judge J.T. Stelzer on charges of complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony, with credit for 106 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his cases were pending.
He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender.
The first charge was amended from an indictment for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, alleging that he was involved in a drug-trafficking enterprise with others.
The second charge was amended from an indictment for four counts of rape, each a first-degree felony.
Those charges had alleged that Lawrence engaged in forced sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl from May 1, 2017-July 1, 2017. The reduced charge alleged sexual conduct with a minor, but without force.
Lawrence pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 20 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The victim offered a statement Thursday in court, explaining how she suffered from anxiety as a result of Lawrence’s actions, and remains in counseling.
Lawrence’s attorneys, Ian Weber of Defiance and Joseph Urenovitch of Whitehouse, both told the court their client is remorseful.
Urenovitch indicated that Lawrence has a “pretty bad drug addiction,” noting that he completed the SEARCH program, but then relapsed. He suggested Lawrence find a “bridge program” to prevent another relapse, and said his client has three children.
Before pronouncing sentence, Stelzer asked Lawrence a series of questions, and said “I hope you acknowledge and appreciate the significant break that you’ve received, both from the state and in large part based upon the victim’s input. You were facing some very serious allegations and avoided significant criminal exposure. ... you should be very much appreciative of that already.”
Lawrence told the judge that he began abusing drugs at the age of 18 or 19, starting with the “occasional” marijuana, followed by alcohol and — with the current case — methamphetamine.
Stelzer’s sentence followed the recommendation made by Rachael Sostoi, a Williams County assistant prosecutor, following plea negotiations with Lawrence’s attorneys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.