BRYAN — An Edon man was sentenced here Tuesday to a six-year prison term for causing the traffic death of an Edgerton couple last year while under the influence.
John A. Smith, 60, previously had pleaded guilty in Williams County Common Pleas Court to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, each a second-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He was given the six-year prison term Tuesday by Judge J.T. Stelzer, along with a lifetime operator’s license suspension, according to assistant prosecutor Stacey Stiriz. He also was given credit for time served in jail while his case was pending.
Smith was represented by Bryan attorney Dwight Cain.
The charges — returned by a Williams County grand jury in December — alleged that on May 5, 2018, while Smith was operating a vehicle under the influence, his pickup collided head-on with another vehicle on U.S. 20, near Ohio 49, in northwest Williams County.
The driver of the other vehicle, David Williams, 65, and his wife, Roberta Williams, 60, both of Edgerton, were killed in the collision.
Four of the couple’s family members made statements during Tuesday’s hearing, according to Stiriz.
Asked to comment on the case, Stiriz stated that “these cases are exceptionally challenging because the state cannot give the family members what they yearn for the most — their loved ones. I commend the family members in this case for keeping David and Roberta’s legacy of faith, forgiveness and hope for others at the forefront, when the easiest thing they could do is just the opposite.
“Of most importance to them was that Mr. Smith’s driver’s license be suspended for his lifetime, so that no one else suffers as a result of his driving,” Stiriz added. “... We are grateful, and hope that this brings the family some inner peace that was absent since the date of David and Roberta’s untimely and unnecessary passing.”
Smith also was injured in the crash, and was taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier, following the crash.
