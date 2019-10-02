EDGERTON — A Williams County man turned himself in to law enforcement shortly after leading officers on a brief pursuit Monday afternoon.
Craig Mosler Jr., 23, rural Edgerton, was charged with failure to comply with a police officer and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending a court appearance.
According to the Edgerton Police Department, at 3:27 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop of Mosler’s truck in the village. The chase continued into the county. The police officer called off the pursuit after seven minutes due to dangers from the high speeds and reckless operation of the suspect. The officer had already identified the driver, but called off the pursuit before deputies from the Williams County Sheriff’s Office could assist.
