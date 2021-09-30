In the early hours of Monday morning, Defiance police officers responded to a dispatch for a stabbing.
According to a report obtained from Police Chief Todd Shafer, at approximately 4:34 a.m., officers responded to Mercy-Defiance Hospital on a report of a male subject who had been stabbed.
Hellis Hatton Jr., 55, 2316 S. Clinton St., was treated for a stab wound and released.
No further details are available at this time. This remains an incident under investigation.
