OAKWOOD — An early morning fight outside an Oakwood bar resulted in one person shot and two people transported to the hospital Monday.
Jason Landers, Paulding County Sheriff, reported that at 2:48 a.m., outside The Landing Strip Bar, 204 N. First St., in Oakwood, Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 37, Defiance, engaged in a fight with Joseph L. Schilt, 32, Oakwood.
Allegedly, Charles Brown, 32, Oakwood, exited a vehicle with a gun and shot Dobbelaere multiple times. The fight continued as people then assaulted Brown.
Landers said, "Deputies were getting conflicting statements from participants and witnesses. There are a lot of facts yet to gather to determine what truly happened this morning."
According to Landers, alcohol is believed to have played a role in the violence, saying, "Anytime you mix alcohol and guns, nothing good is going to happen."
The semi-automatic pistol allegedly used in the crime was recovered at the scene.
Both Dobbelaere and Brown were transported to Paulding County Hospital in Paulding, and were both conscious at the time. No update on their condition was available Monday.
This is a developing story, as Sheriff Landers' office continues this investigation, and along with the Paulding Prosecuting Attorney's Office will determine the charges to be filed in this case.
