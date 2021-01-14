BRYAN — A methamphetamine drug trafficking suspect in two area counties has been sentenced in one of them.
Angela Lambert, 41, Bryan, was given a two-year prison term in Williams County Common Pleas Court by Judge J.T. Stelzer on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
The sentence was ordered to run concurrently to a pending sentence in Paulding County Common Pleas Court. Lambert is scheduled to be sentenced there next week on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
Stelzer also ordered Lambert to make $500 restitution to the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant. The money is to be taken from funds seized during an investigation by the MAN Unit.
Too, Lambert was given credit for seven days served in jail while her Williams County case was pending.
MAN Unit Director Max Nofziger told The Crescent-News recently that Lambert’s indictment in two counties followed a “lengthy investigation,” perhaps eight to 12 months.
“She was a habitual drug dealer that we have been watching for a long time,” he said.
Nofziger explained that Lambert was selling “anywhere between half a pound and a pound (of methamphetamine) per week.”
The selling price is about $1,800 per ounce, according to Nofziger.
Lambert is represented by attorney Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.