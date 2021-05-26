NAPOLEON — A man accused of running another vehicle off the road near Liberty Center and causing a crash was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court here, but he’s free for now on an appellate bond.
Gary Eitzman, 53, Napoleon, was given a prison term of four to six years by Judge John Collier on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He also fined Eitzman $5,000 and ordered that he make $500 restitution to cover the victim’s vehicle insurance deductible.
Collier granted Eitzman a personal-recognizance bond during the pendency of his expected appeal to the Third District Court of Appeals in Lima.
Eitzman had been found guilty by Collier during a trial to the court on March 3.
The charge alleged that on Oct. 20, 2019 Eitzman forced another vehicle off the road which had pulled beside his on Ohio 110, about one mile west of the Damascus Bridge, south of Liberty Center.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. However, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers noted the dangerous situation this created and noted that the driver was “shaken” by the incident.
He was not familiar with Eitzman, according to Howe-Gebers.
Too, she told Collier that Eitzman had shown no genuine remorse for the incident and has “at no time accepted responsibility” for his behavior.
She asked Collier to impose “more than the minimum” prison sentence.
Eitzman’s attorney, Christopher Hallett of Swanton, told the court that the incident happened within two seconds while his client’s intent “wasn’t to run into him.” He called the incident an “accident.”
Eitzman declined to make a statement due to the coming appeal, according to Hallett.
In pronouncing sentence, Collier noted that Eitzman presents a risk of re-offending, citing a 2008 case in Napoleon Municipal Court in which the defendant was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident.
Referencing testimony in Eitzman’s felonious assault trial, Collier also said the defendant had shown a “callous disregard” for the safety of the victim.
“The fact that the defendant never stopped and checked whether or not the victim was okay and never reported the incident to the sheriff’s department shows a callous disregard of the victim,” said Collier. “... He didn’t know whether or not 911 was called, so I think the need to deter similar conduct and protect the public necessitates a prison term.”
If and when Eitzman is sent to prison on the felonious assault charge, he will not be entitled to the possibility of early judicial release, according to Collier.
