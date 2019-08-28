OTTAWA — A semi driver arrested early Saturday morning following a lengthy pursuit that began in Ottawa has been identified.
Ottawa Police Officer Shane Vance reported that the driver was Nelson Barnes, 50, of Texas.
Barnes has been charged with failure to comply with an officer, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony; and reckless operation, speed and failure to obey a traffic control device, all misdemeanors.
Barnes was taken to the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility, Ottawa, pending a preliminary hearing on Thursday at Putnam County Municipal Court.
According to the Ottawa Police Department, at 12:05 a.m. a tractor/trailer was northbound on North Perry Street at North Defiance Street in the village, and failed to obey a traffic control device. An officer attempted to pull over the semi.
The driver of the semi reportedly failed to stop and traveled south of Ottawa on Ohio 65. One vehicle was struck on North Perry Street, near Elm Street. The pursuit continued approximately 10 miles, ending on Ohio 65, south of Leipsic.
Assisting in the pursuit were the Leipsic Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and Leipsic EMS.
