Windows were reported broken out of a building in the 100 block of Clinton Street in downtown Defiance Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., Defiance Police Department officers were called to 106 Clinton St. for a report of a male who had broken out windows at the location. No one was located.

The white male was described as being in his 40s and wearing all black clothing. The incident remains under investigation.

