Windows were reported broken out of a building in the 100 block of Clinton Street in downtown Defiance Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 2:15 p.m., Defiance Police Department officers were called to 106 Clinton St. for a report of a male who had broken out windows at the location. No one was located.
The white male was described as being in his 40s and wearing all black clothing. The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.