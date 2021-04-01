NAPOLEON — A Deshler man charged with a human trafficking offense was among those recently indicted by a Henry County grand jury here, according to Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.
A dozen men implicated in the transportation of large amounts of marijuana across the country also were indicted (see related story Page A1).
In the human trafficking case, Kevin Hatcher, 56, Deshler, is charged with trafficking in persons (involuntary servitude), a first-degree felony.
The allegation involves an adult female, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.
Using statutory language in the Ohio Revised Code, the indictment alleges that from Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 25, Hatcher “did knowingly recruit, lure, entice, isolate, harbor, transport, provide, obtain, or maintain, or knowingly attempt to recruit lure, entice, isolate, harbor, transport, provide, obtain or maintain another person when the offender knew that the other person would be subjected to involuntary servitude ... .”
Howe-Gebers was unavailable to comment further on the allegation.
Also indicted by the same grand jury were:
• Brent Reynolds, 55, Wauseon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to another man on Feb. 22.
• Robert Chestnut, 45, Lima, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony.
• Vashun Tolbert, 47, Detroit, Mich., for two counts of menacing by stalking, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Breanna Gordon-Badillo, 27, Battle Creek, Mich., for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
• Lance Gordon-Badillo, 28, Battle Creek, Mich., for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
• Todd Hoeffel, 49, Columbia City, Ind., for three counts of non-support of dependents, one a fifth-degree felony, the other first-degree misdemeanors.
• Jody Lucas, 31, Bryan, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Corey Schafer, 30, Napoleon, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
