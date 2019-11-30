DESHLER — A Henry County man has been charged after an alleged incident at a residence in Deshler.

Isaiah Paniagua, 28, Deshler, was charged with abduction and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the 500 block of East Holmes Street in Deshler at 12:54 p.m. Friday. Paniague allegedly held a family member against their will at the home.

Additional information was unavailable at press time.

Tags

Load comments