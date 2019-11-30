DESHLER — A Henry County man has been charged after an alleged incident at a residence in Deshler.
Isaiah Paniagua, 28, Deshler, was charged with abduction and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the 500 block of East Holmes Street in Deshler at 12:54 p.m. Friday. Paniague allegedly held a family member against their will at the home.
Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.