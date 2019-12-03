DESHLER — A Henry County man was charged after an alleged incident at a residence in Deshler.
Isaiah Paniagua, 28, Deshler, was charged with abduction and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the 500 block of East Holmes Street in Deshler at 12:54 p.m. Friday.
Paniagua allegedly held a family member against her will at the home. The husband and wife reportedly got into a heated argument on Thursday and he allegedly held her at the home against her will.
Deputy Mark Glanz reported that a daughter arrived at the home on Friday and convinced Paniagua to let the wife leave the home.
Paniagua appeared in Napoleon Municipal Court on Monday by video arraignment. Attorney Steven Spitler was appointed to the case. Bond was set at $25,000 and a temporary protection order was issued.
A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday afternoon.
