DELTA — A Fulton County man was apprehended several hours after a Monday evening domestic violence incident near here.
Michael Perkins, 34, Delta, was charged with domestic violence, assault, breaking and entering and criminal trespassing. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
According to Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller, on Monday evening, law enforcement was called to 04896 County Road 5 for a report of a domestic violence incident. Perkins reportedly fled on foot from the home prior to the arrival of deputies at approximately 10 p.m.
Miller noted that law enforcement searched the area for Perkins with a K-9 and a drone. The suspect was found hiding in a shed nearby at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody and transported to CCNO.
The victim, a resident of 04896 County Road 5, was treated at the scene by Delta EMS.
Assisting in the search were Swanton Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Perkins appeared Wednesday by video arraignment in the Fulton County Eastern District Court. Bond was set at $50,000 with no 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for 10 a.m. Aug. 29.
