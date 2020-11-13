OTTAWA — A Delphos man was given community control and a local jail sentence Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court for a stabbing incident involving a friend.
Judge Keith Schierloh placed Jonathan Welker, 45, on community control for five years on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony amended from attempted murder, a first-degree felony.
He also was given 180 days in Putnam County Jail — with credit for 114 days served in jail while his case was pending — ordered to successfully complete any recommended treatment programs by his supervising officer and ordered to make $7,531.25 restitution to the victim, Jonathan Hodgson.
Welker had pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge on Sept. 17 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
A charge of felonious assault also was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Welker's attorney, William Kluge of Lima, and Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers' office.
The charges stemmed from an incident on Dec. 27, 2019, on a road near Kalida when Welker severely cut Hodgson with a knife during an altercation. Kluge and Welker, who said he was sorry for his actions, told the court that he was being assaulted by Hodgson.
The victim received medical attention at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, for what Kluge described Thursday as a "pretty severe" injury. He was released not long after the incident, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the case.
According to statements made in court Thursday, this arose after the two friends had been drinking together at a local bar in Putnam County and Hodgson wanted to go buy cocaine. An argument ensued following a drug purchase attempt that occurred elsewhere.
Kluge argued that the stabbing occurred when the Hodgson "jumped" onto Welker.
"... He (Welker) was being abused by the victim," said Kluge, who claimed that his client did not involve himself in the cocaine use."... It was not something my client intended to do. ... He was just trying to defend himself."
Schierloh didn't completely buy this defense, noting that Welker could have walked away.
He told Welker that the "stars are lining" to give him an opportunity, as he declined to impose a state prison sentence.
But he noted that Welker did not have substantial criminal record and showed some "genuine remorse," while the pre-sentence investigation report recommended community control. The victim also only asked that Welker receive alcohol counseling, according to Schierloh.
