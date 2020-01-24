OTTAWA — A Delphos man has been arraigned here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on an attempted murder charge.
Jonathon Welker, 44, Delphos, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 and a jury trial set for March 23. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 27 Welker attempted “to purposely cause the death of Jonathon Hodgson by cutting him with a knife.” Hodgson received medical attention at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, but has since been released, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred on a road near Kalida, the sheriff’s office indicated.
The felonious assault charge is an element of the attempted murder charge and alleges that Welker caused the victim “serious physical harm.”
