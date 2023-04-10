A Defiance woman who stole more than $100,000 from a local VFW post was sentenced to community control and ordered to make restitution Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Cari Schappert, 36, 1721 Sunshine Lane, was placed on community control for five years by Judge Joseph Schmenk with conditions, including that she make the aforementioned restitution to VFW Post 3360 in Defiance.
Schappert had pleaded no contest to the charges on Feb. 13 when she was found guilty and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The charge alleged that she took the money over approximately three years, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. He told The Crescent-News that $100,000 is an agreed restitution amount.
Schappert was asked by Schmenk where the money went, but said did not know. He also questioned her ability to pay the restitution amount as she is working approximately 30 hours a week at $12 per hour at a fast-food restaurant.
When asked by the judge to make a statement before sentence was pronounced, Schappert said: “I just don’t want to to be taken away from my children. That’s my biggest fear — to be taken away from my children.”
She has children from more than one father, but receives no child support, according to Schmenk, referring to the pre-sentence report. Schappert told the judge that one of them is in prison.
Earlier, Summer Taylor made a statement on behalf of VFW Post 3360.
“She stole from the community,” she said. “She stole from charity. Most of all she stole from veterans and she stole their trust.”
The charity reference concerns funds that the Post 3360 routinely donates to community organizations.
Schappert’s attorney, John Vigorito of Defiance, called his client a “great candidate for community control. Obviously, she understands the harm that has been caused here as a result of all this to all of the people that were mentioned by the victim just now. She understands that she has a position of trust and that trust had been broken.”
Too, Vigorito said Schappert had very little criminal history, and is “looking to move past” the theft incident and continue working while paying restitution.
