A Defiance woman led officers on a brief pursuit throughout the city early Monday morning.

The driver was identified as Carole Ysasaga, 65, 1003 Sunday St. Charges against Ysasaga are pending.

According to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, at 2:30 a.m. an officer was on patrol on southbound on South Jefferson Avenue and observed a vehicle following him that was reportedly driving erratically.

The officer turned onto Greenler Road in an attempt to turn around and observe the vehicle. Ysasaga's vehicle followed the officer onto Greenler Road and allegedly intentionally struck the rear of the police cruiser.

Shafer reported that a pursuit ensued traveling northbound on Jefferson Avenue and continued into the downtown area.

"The pursuit continued southbound on Clinton Street when an officer performed a pursuit-intervention technique on the suspect's vehicle on Clinton Street near Fifth Street and brought the pursuit to an end," stated Shafer.

Ysasaga was taken into custody at that time.

