A Defiance woman has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for selling large amounts of methamphetamine.
Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded no contest to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
She was given prison terms totaling four to six years with credit given for 72 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while her cases were pending. Some $137 seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit during an investigation of Muzy was ordered forfeited.
Four years of the sentence are mandatory, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. She must serve that time before becoming eligible for release.
The trafficking charge — returned by a county grand jury in February — alleged that on Feb. 18 she was found in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine when her residence was searched by authorities.
“This is indicative of the volume of methamphetamine we’re seeing on the streets in northwest Ohio,” said Murray. “She took responsibility for her involvement and she’ll be serving this prison term.”
Asked about Muzy’s significance in the drug trade, Murray said: “She was most likely holding this substance for others and facilitating others in drug trafficking.”
In the obstructing justice case — returned by a county grand jury in December — Muzy was charged with providing false information on Aug. 30 to police officers who were attempting to apprehend another person.
A second count of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Muzy’s attorney, Leslie Shoup of Defiance.
