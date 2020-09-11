A local woman has entered a plea in a Defiance stabbing case.
Audrey Foust, 30, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued her $150,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
She is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
A charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Foust's attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
Foust was indicted by a county grand jury on the above charges in December.
They alleged that on Nov. 17, 2019, she stabbed an adult male, Terry Soto, with a kitchen knife in the chest at 729 Harrison Ave. in Defiance. The two were acquaintances, according to Murray.
He sustained non life-threatening injuries, he noted, and was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital where he was treated and released.
Murray noted that Foust apparently had suffered from drug abuse and mental health issues. Her competency had been evaluated, but she was declared competent to stand trial by Schmenk in May.
"There was an indication she had both drug addiction as well as mental health issues, and ... we took those things into consideration," said Murray. "But she obviously needs to be held accountable for stabbing somebody."
After receiving input from the victim, Murray explained, he is recommending a four-year prison term for Foust. Thereafter, he added, the state would not oppose her early release into an in-patient treatment facility.
The maximum prison term for the charge eight years.
