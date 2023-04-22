A Defiance teen was arrested Sunday on a new Ohio law concerning strangulation.
Glen Smith, 18, 860 Summit St., was arrested about 1:12 a.m. Sunday after an incident at the residence where he lives. He was charged by Defiance police with strangulation, a fourth-degree felony and taken to CCNO before being released on a personal-recognizance bond, having waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Defiance Municipal Court.
His case likely will be presented to a county grand jury.
Felony strangulation is a new charge in Ohio — taking effect on April 6 after Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 288.
Defiance County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Furnas could not comment specifically on this case, but did talk about the new law.
“The biggest challenge for us was, ‘What do we do with strangulation?’” he explained. “We pushed for the better part of a decade to get this law passed. There is lots of science that indicated strangulation can cause serious physical harm ... and it only becomes evident after physical examination.”
He indicated that the harm done to an individual who has endured strangulation may have lasting physical damage that many people wouldn’t see, thus the need for physical medical examination.
Furnas also indicated that trying an individual who had used strangulation in a crime was often a challenge because there was no law in place. Several individuals in Defiance County had been indicted for attempted murder in strangulation cases in recent years, but none were convicted of that charge.
“We tried to charge with attempted murder, but that was like trying to put a square peg into a round hole — it just didn’t fit,” he continued. “If we charged with attempted felonious assault, it kind of fit, especially if there was harm to the individual. There were different areas of law that got to what strangulation did, but now, with this law, it says if you do it, there’s punishment.”
Now, because of the new law, the public can see that this is a serious crime, Furnas said.
“It automatically starts as a felony. No matter the duration or the end results, it’s automatically a felony. The act may only last a couple seconds,” he said.
Asked if the new law was fitting, Furnas agreed it was.
According to Furnas, the charge now starts out as a fifth-degree felony, but can be classified up to a second-degree felony, depending upon the amount of harm done and other designations.
“If an individual strangles someone he or she is dating or if it’s a household member, it goes to a felony four,” Furnas said. “If the act is done to a woman who is pregnant, it goes to a felony three, and if actual serious physical harm is done to the individual it can go to a felony two.
“A nurse or doctor examining someone who has been strangled will tell you that anytime someone is strangled they are within moments of dying,” he added. “As a prosecutor, I am no longer faced with looking at a crime that is serious without a tool for prosecution of that crime.”
Now it is up to law enforcement, prosecutors and victims advocates to get more education on the new law and its ramifications.
“I am a board member of Child and Family Advocacy,” said Furnas. “We are having a conference at Sauder Village on Thursday and Friday to train officers, prosecutors and victims advocates. It is open to all of those individuals and will be done by experts in the field. The participants will learn the signs to look for in strangulation and how to approach it with information given as a team.”
Though he could not comment on Smith’s case, Furnas did say that Smith case is the first in Defiance County to apply this new law.
“The Ohio Prosecutors Association is in favor of the bill.
It should have been passed 10 years ago,” said Furnas, indicating that Ohio was the last state in the union to pass a strangulation law.
