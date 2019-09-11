Defiance police have charged a New London woman with shooting a man in the foot during a northside disturbance Tuesday evening.
Rebecca Reed, 47, was taken into custody following a reported shooting in the parking lot of Quality Inn, 1068 Hotel Drive, and charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending an initial proceeding Wednesday morning in Defiance Municipal Court.
Reed received a court-appointed attorney while bond was set at $150,000 cash and she was ordered to reappear Friday.
Police noted in a press release issued Wednesday morning that the victim "sustained a gunshot wound to his foot" and was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Police noted in the release that the man's condition was "stable."
The shooting arose out of what Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray described as a domestic matter and city police characterized as a "disturbance" in the hotel's parking lot.
Police Chief Todd Shafer said in an interview Wednesday that the victim was not "directly involved" in the altercation that resulted in the shot being fired."
Both persons were staying at the Quality Inn hotel, however, according to authorities.
A Defiance County grand jury that is expected to meet later this month likely will consider additional charges against Reed.
"We would expect that additional charges will be forthcoming," said Murray. "The felonious assault charge appeared to be the most obvious thing to be filed initially."
He noted that the shot was fired from a vehicle.
"It seemed to arise out of a domestic-type matter," explained Murray. "Obviously, firing a weapon out of a vehicle has its own special provisions, so there's an issue there. ... From what we know so far it's a blessing that no additional injuries occurred and no one was hurt more seriously."
