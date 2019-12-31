Stephanie Funkhouser

A Lucas County woman was taken into custody late Saturday evening following a shoplifting incident and brief pursuit in Defiance.

Stephanie Funkhouser, 41, Toledo, was charged with failure to comply, obstructing official business, no operator’s license, speed and a stop sign violation.

According to the Defiance Police Department, officers were called at 11:37 p.m. to Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St., for a shoplifting complaint. Funkhouser’s vehicle was located by Walmart’s loss prevention officer. The vehicle fled north of Ohio 66, with Defiance city and county officers in pursuit.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 08000 block of Carpenter Road. Funkhouser was taken into custody and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

She was arraigned Monday morning in Defiance Municipal Court. Additional court information was unavailable.

