A Lucas County woman was taken into custody late Saturday evening following a shoplifting incident and brief pursuit in Defiance.
Stephanie Funkhouser, 41, Toledo, was charged with failure to comply, obstructing official business, no operator’s license, speed and a stop sign violation.
According to the Defiance Police Department, officers were called at 11:37 p.m. to Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St., for a shoplifting complaint. Funkhouser’s vehicle was located by Walmart’s loss prevention officer. The vehicle fled north of Ohio 66, with Defiance city and county officers in pursuit.
The vehicle was eventually stopped in the 08000 block of Carpenter Road. Funkhouser was taken into custody and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
She was arraigned Monday morning in Defiance Municipal Court. Additional court information was unavailable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.